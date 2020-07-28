Spiral Foods Co-op Plans Expansion

Spiral Natural Foods Co-op has announced plans to purchase the building at 1250 Frontage Road, at their current location, and expand the store into the entire footprint of the building. This would bring almost triple square footage of store retail space from 1,872 square feet to 5,000 square feet. According to information from Co-op management, they will be able to expand the variety of foods and brands offered, carry more back stock, and increase the size of the deli, just to name a few highlights. Since Matt Malecha came on board in 2015, he has been cultivating a team who can take on a significant expansion project. From stabilizing the company infrastructure and joining forces with National Co+op Grocers (NCG), the Board of Directors now feel it is time to take on the expansion project. Member owners and the community will now be asked for their support raising the funds necessary to expand. The goal is to raise $500,000. On August 1, Spiral will begin a “Rounding Up At the Register for the Spiral Capital Campaign” effort. All donations that are made at the register will go toward the Capital Campaign, and you can round up any amount. Any money generated through Round Up will be tabulated as donations, but, since Spiral is a for-profit business, these donations are not eligible for deductions on your taxes. For complete details, visit Spiral.coop.