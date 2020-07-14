Tax Late Fee Periods Ends

Dakota County is waiving a penalty for some property tax payments due May 15. According to the County website, recognizing that property owners may be impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Commissioners approved a property tax penalty abatement for the first half of 2020 property taxes. The penalty for late payment is waived through July 15. The penalty relief applies to all non-escrowed residential, agricultural, vacant rural, open space, apartment, commercial and industrial property. Taxes paid through an escrow service and properties classified as utility, railroad, machinery and transmission lines are excluded from the waiver. Property owners who are able to pay their property taxes by the due date are encouraged to do so to help support county, school and city responses to COVID-19.For more information, visit the Property Taxes webpage at DakotaCounty.us.