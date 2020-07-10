«

Two Raiders Test Positive For COVID

July 10, 2020

In an e-mail to parents, Thursday, Hastings High School has acknowledged that two of their Students within the “Raiders Express” Summer Strength and Conditioning program have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus, between July 2nd and 7th. The students are now quarantined per health guidelines, and all parents have been informed of the situation. According to the e-mail provided to KDWA, the Raiders Express program has three weeks to go, and will continue, as of now. Stay tuned to KDWA Sports for more on this developing story.

