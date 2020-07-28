«

»

Print this Post

Vintage Fire Truck Show In Hastings

Categories:

Featured

July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020

The Minnesota Fire Engine Club is planning a truck show in Hastings next month. Minnesota Fire Engine Club Public Information Officer Leonard Schrader provides the details.

Click here for audio

   
More details can be found at MinnesotaFireEngineClub.WkiFoundry.com.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/07/vintage-fire-truck-show-in-hastings/

Leave a Reply