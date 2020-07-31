Week In Review: Summer In To Fall!

The news about Summer Camps is also starting to mix in with our 2020 Fall Sports Previews, as all of our High School Teams here in the Tri-County Area are excited to start getting back to some sort of “normal”, with their teammates, classmates, and friends! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner wrapped up the week with our “Week In Review”, talking Summer Hoops with Hastings Boys Head Coach Chad Feikema, Wisconsin Fall Sports start dates with Prescott AD Matt Smith, plus our first 2020 Fall Sports Preview interview with 2019 State Runner Up Golf Coach Chad Salay of the PRescott Girls! All of that and more, in our Sunny Weekend Sports on KDWA!