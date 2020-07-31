WI Issues Mask Order

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence, with some exceptions as clarified and defined in the order. The order was effective at 12:01 AM on Saturday, August 1, and will expire on September 28, or by a subsequent superseding order. Additionally, Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove has issued a statement saying the Sheriff’s Office will be forwarding all complaints for noncompliance of the order to Pierce County Health Officer, AZ Snyder. If you have a complaint or concern regarding this executive order, we encourage you to fill out an online form or to call the Pierce County Public Health Office at 715-273-6755. Sheriff Hove also asked that the public to not expect or request a law enforcement response for noncompliance to the order, nor should anyone call 9-1-1 for noncompliance of this order.