2020 Fall Preview: Raider Girls Soccer

One of our area High School Sports Programs set to open practices for 2020, is the Hastings Raiders Girls Soccer Team under Head Coach Scott Meier, following the best season in School History, in 2019. Coach Meier joined KDWA Sports for an interview you will be able to hear in its entirety on Saturday morning, for this week’s Hastings Coaches Show, at 9:05am, but for now, check out clips from Monday’s fun! Coach Meier talks about the excitement heading on to the 2020 Season, which will begin on Monday, for the Raiders.