Craig’s Office Targeted With Threat

Sources have reported that U. S. Representative Angie Craig’s field office in Burnsville was the subject of a bomb threat on Monday afternoon. According to published reports, staff of the Burnsville office did receive a threat, and upon advice of the FBI, local authorities made a sweep of the building and surrounding area, that did not find any sort of explosive device. Craig’s staff applauded the swift reaction of Burnsville’s Fire and Police Departments in responding to the threat. The incident remains under investigation.