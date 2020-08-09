The Miesville Mudhens were swept on Sunday by the Dundas Dukes, in their best-of-three series, as the Dukes used an eight run seventh inning to earn their bid to the State Tournament in Shakopee, beating the Hens, 8-1, at Memorial Park. Now, the Mudhens await either New Market, Rochester, or Northfield, next Sunday at 2:00pm, in an elimination game for the final State Tournament spot out of Class 1B. KDWA Sports will have more throughout the week!
Dukes Sweep Mudhens Sunday
The Miesville Mudhens were swept on Sunday by the Dundas Dukes, in their best-of-three series, as the Dukes used an eight run seventh inning to earn their bid to the State Tournament in Shakopee, beating the Hens, 8-1, at Memorial Park. Now, the Mudhens await either New Market, Rochester, or Northfield, next Sunday at 2:00pm, in an elimination game for the final State Tournament spot out of Class 1B. KDWA Sports will have more throughout the week!
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/08/dukes-sweep-mudhens-sunday/