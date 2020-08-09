«

Dukes Sweep Mudhens Sunday

August 9, 2020

The Miesville Mudhens were swept on Sunday by the Dundas Dukes, in their best-of-three series, as the Dukes used an eight run seventh inning to earn their bid to the State Tournament in Shakopee, beating the Hens, 8-1, at Memorial Park. Now, the Mudhens await either New Market, Rochester, or Northfield, next Sunday at 2:00pm, in an elimination game for the final State Tournament spot out of Class 1B. KDWA Sports will have more throughout the week!
   

