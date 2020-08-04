Goodhue Sheriff Seeks Help In Cold Cases

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly is asking for assistance from the public in solving three cold cases involving deaths of infants in the County. According to a GCSO press release, in 1999, a newborn Caucasian baby girl was found by a fisherman, wrapped in a towel and floating in the water near Red Wing, in 2003, a newborn Caucasian baby boy was found washed ashore on Lake Pepin. These two cases were eventually linked through DNA, meaning they share at least one parent, and in 2007, a newborn baby girl was found in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino. This baby is described as Native American or Hispanic and unrelated to the first two, but the details are similar. The GCSO has committed to funding Genetic Genealogy research for the first baby girl and is asking for assistance in raising $10,000 in funds to help cover the cost for the baby boy and second baby girl. An account has been set up with JusticeDrive to assist in fundraising efforts. If you or someone you know is interested in donating to help solve these cold cases, donate at JusticeDrive.org. Anyone with information on any of these cases are asked to contact the GCSO at 651-385-3155.