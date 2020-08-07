Hassan Teacher of the Year

Qorsho Hassan, a fourth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district, is the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Hassan is the 56h recipient of the prestigious award, and the second from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district. An independent selection committee representing Minnesota leaders in education, business and government chooses the Minnesota Teacher of the Year from individuals who are nominated and who then choose to become a candidate. This will be Hassan’s first year in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan. She taught for three years in Burnsville, and before that, three years in Ohio and one year as a teacher in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of a Fulbright Fellowship. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s plus from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
(Qorsho Hassan, Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle: Sahan Journal)