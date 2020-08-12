«

Print this Post

Hastings Primary Results For Ward 2

Categories:

Featured

August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s Primary for Ward 2 in Hastings indicate that Jen Fox garnered 465 votes, with 239 for Joe Balsanek. KDWA News spoke with Fox about the election results.

Click here for audio

   According to the Election Results page of DakotaCounty.us, 789 ballots were cast in the Ward, with candidate Philip Biermaier receiveing 55 votes, after ending his campaign before the Primary took place. Candidates in the other wards are running unopposed, and the General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/08/hastings-primary-results-for-ward-2/

Leave a Reply