Hastings Primary Results For Ward 2

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s Primary for Ward 2 in Hastings indicate that Jen Fox garnered 465 votes, with 239 for Joe Balsanek. KDWA News spoke with Fox about the election results.
According to the Election Results page of DakotaCounty.us, 789 ballots were cast in the Ward, with candidate Philip Biermaier receiveing 55 votes, after ending his campaign before the Primary took place. Candidates in the other wards are running unopposed, and the General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd.