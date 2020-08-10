Hastings School Board Finalizes Hybrid Option

The Hastings school board held a special meeting on Monday morning to approve a Resolution that directed Superintendent McDowell to implement the Hybrid Learning Model, as the base learning model for the upcoming school year. The resolution further gives the superintendent, in consultation with the board chair and notification to the school board, the ability to modify Learning Models and make adjustments to the calendar, as conditions change. A video of this meeting, and a copy of the resolution are available for viewing on the district website. The school board and Dr. McDowell also shared that families should expect more details of the Hybrid plan and Online Learning as the week progresses. Questions or concerns about specific learning plans should be directed to the appropriate principal moving forward. Again, the Board recognizes that this time is not normal, and that they do not yet have every detail figured out. The School Board states they appreciate patience, openness, and feedback from students? families, as they continue to move closer to the start of the school year.