Hens Face Royals Or Muskies Sunday

The Miesville Mudhens Playoff Picture that was a bit muddy after being swept by Dundas over the weekend, has been cleared up just a little bit, with Northfield clinching a State Tournament berth on Tuesday, winning their best-of-three series, 2-1, with a 4-1 win over Rochester. Now, the Royals will host New Market on Friday night at 8:00pm, with the winner of the game traveling to Miesville, Sunday at 2pm to play for the final State Seed, and the loser going home for the season. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more, as KDWA prepares for Sunday’s broadcast.