HFS School Supply Program Makes Changes

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hastings Family Service School Supply Assistance program will be modified this year. Executive Director Chris Koop explains.
Hastings Family Service also welcomes your donation of new school supply items for the program. Most needed school supplies include character backpacks for elementary students, with no wheels, and must fit snowpants, larger, plain backpacks for middle and high school students, and Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS calculators. A bin for school supply donations will be available for drop off at 301 Second Street East, 8:30 AM, through 5 PM, Monday through Thursday.