ISD 200 Board Continues To Plan For School Year

A proposal for the re-opening of Hastings Public Schools was presented at a District 200 school board meeting on Wednesday evening. The recommendation was made to go with a “Hybrid” model, which is termed to be “flexible”, as the model is based on the number of current COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to meeting information, this is not the school’s final decision and the proposal will be voted on at a special board meeting Monday, August 10th. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for further information on these developments.