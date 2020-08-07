«

Print this Post

ISD 200 To Use Hybrid Learning Model

Categories:

Featured

August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020

The Hastings School Board has expressed they appreciate the patience and understanding of the Hastings Community as they navigate the road to the start of the 2020/2021 school year. The Board has stated that the new school year will be driven by county-level COVID-19 virus data, provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. As a result, the School Board has said they are planning to start the school year in a hybrid model for all K-12 students. The school board will be shortly approving a resolution articulating this, as well as how they will move between models as the situation changes. A letter to parents with complete details has been sent out by Superintendent McDowell.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/08/isd-200-to-use-hybrid-learning-model/

Leave a Reply