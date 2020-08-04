Minnesota Football, Volleyball To Spring

The Minnesota State High School League announced on Tuesday that Football and Volleyball will not be played this Fall, as they will be moving to a modified Spring Season, where likely Football and Volleyball will be played from March through May, and then Spring Sports beginning afterwards, and go through July. All other Fall High School Sports in Minnesota will be allowed to begin, as scheduled, on Monday, August 17th, albeit with a few tweaks to scheduling, and amount of games and matches allowed per week. As a reminder to listeners, the Minnesota State High School League does NOT govern club or youth sports. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the announcements from Tuesday, and we will also have more with Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson, and Park Athletic Director Phil Kuemmel after they meet with respective Conference officials from the Metro East and Suburban East, later this week. Please stay tuned to KDWA for more: