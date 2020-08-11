MSHSL’s Leighton On Fall, Raider Nation

The Minnesota State High School League’s Communications Coordinator, and 31-year Sports Writing Veteran Tim Leighton joined KDWA Sports to talk about the Fall Sports landscape for the 2020 Season, advice for Coaches and Athletes, plus, shares some fond memories about being on the beat with KDWA’s Own Nick Tuckner, covering Raider Nation and beyond! The two talked at length regarding everything related to this different feel to Fall, but the names brought up when it comes to Raider Nation, will bring plenty of memories flooding back for many!