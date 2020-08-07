One Killed After Suspects Flee Deputy

On Thursday, August 6, at 10:40 AM, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicion and suspected burglary call at an outbuilding located in the 26000 block of Donnelly Avenue in Hampton Township. According to a press release from the DCSO, the responding deputy encountered a vehicle backed up to the outbuilding. The deputy attempted to block the vehicle in with his squad car, but the driver fled, and struck the deputy’s squad. The deputy was not injured. The driver left the property northbound on Donnelly Avenue a gravel road, at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed to identify the vehicle. As the deputy crested a hill approximately one mile north of the property, he found the suspect vehicle had left the roadway and rolled into a field. Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The male driver was found deceased and a female passenger who sustained serious injuries was transported to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and it remains an active investigation. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Minneapolis and the deceased male driver has not been identified at this time.