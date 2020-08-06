Park High Preparing For Fall Sports

Continuing with our coverage of the upcoming Fall Sports Season, and fallout from the MSHSL Fall Sports “Return To Play” Meeting on Tuesday, KDWA Sports was able to catch up with Park (Cottage Grove) High School Athletic Director Phil Kuemmel. Kuemmel has more on getting the Fall Season going, registration for Fall Sports, the potential for emergence of not just three, but FOUR-Sport Athletes in 2020-21, and a hat tip to all of the Coaches scrambling to prepare the best possible experience for our area kids.