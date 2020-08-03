Plum City To Test Voting Equipment

A public test of Command Central electronic voting equipment will be conducted at the Senior Citizen’s Center in the Village of Plum City, 501 Main St, on Wednesday, August 5, at 2 PM. According to City staff, this electronic voting equipment will be used at the August 11, Partisan Primary Election. Staff also report that this testing place is accessible to elderly and disabled voters. If you have any questions, please contact Municipal Clerk, Roxanne Gilles, by mail at 501 Main Street, Plum City, WI 54761, or by phone at 715-647-2612.