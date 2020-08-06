Prescott Assessor’s Plat Available For Inspection

The City of Prescott is looking to finalize the Downtown Waterfront Assessor’s Plat, and must make it available for public review as part of the process. According to the City Website, anyone that would like to inspect the document may do so as the plat is on file and open for inspection for 30 days, starting August 6th. The public may inspect the plat between 8 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, at City Hall. The City Council is scheduled to deliberate its approval at the City Council meeting on Monday, September 14th. For questions contact the City of Prescott at 715-262-5544.