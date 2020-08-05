Raider Reaction To Fall Changes

With the news of Minnesota High School Football and Volleyball moving to a modified Spring Season, but all other Fall Sports beginning on time, Monday, August 17th, Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Wednesday morning, to get the “ball rolling” for the Fall! Hanson discusses the changes to Football and Volleyball, the fact that Student Athletes will not be forced to “choose” a sport in the Spring, the turnaround for Athletic Directors and Coaches from now until the 17th, and much more! You can also listen to the complete interview, as part of our Hastings Coaches Show, at 9:05am, Saturday!