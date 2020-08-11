Rosemount’s Martin Receives Credentials

Logan Martin, City Administrator for the City of Rosemount, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Martin is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. Martin has over 7 years of experience as a City Administrator. Prior to his appointment in Rosemount, he served as the City Administrator for the City of Bayport, in addition to multiple roles in Community Development for the City of Oakdale. Martin has also made significant contributions to several other organizations, including serving as the President of the Association of Public Management Professionals, on numerous committees at the League of MN Cities, and in roles with the MN City / County Manager’s Association. To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field, and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
(Logan Martin: Photo Courtesy City of Rosemount)