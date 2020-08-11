Suspects Identified In Hampton Crash

The MN State Patrol has released the names of two individuals involved in an attempted burglary in Hampton on August 6th that resulted in the death of one of the suspects. According to the State Patrol crash reporting website, the male suspect and driver of the vehicle that crashed in a field was identified as North St. Paul resident Sincere Yero Page-El. Page-El was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured. His passenger, identified as 21-year-old Minnesota resident Madeline Marie Gross, suffered life threatening injuries in the accident. The report states neither of them were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash was a result of a chase involving a Dakota County Sheriff, after Page-El struck the deputy’s vehicle during the initial call.