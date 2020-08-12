Unofficial Pierce Co. Primary Results

Checking the unofficial results of Primary Partisan Balloting for Pierce County, and the City of Prescott from Tuesday, incumbent Democratic candidate Ron Kind is the presumptive winner in the race between him, and candidate Mark Neumann. County-wide, Kind received 2749 votes to Neumann’s 653, and in Prescott, the voting was 222 to 44. On the Republican, side, Derrick Van Orden easily outpaced competitor Jessi Ebben by a margin of 2493 to 810 county-wide, and 144 to 73 in Prescott. Results are unofficial until canvassed by the County Board.