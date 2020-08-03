«

Wild Blank Canucks In Game One

August 3, 2020

The Minnesota Wild won their opening game of the NHL Playoffs, in Edmonton, late Sunday night, playing a well-rounded complete game, winning 3-0 over the Vancouver Canucks, in game one of their best-of-five series. Jared Spurgeon scored twice, Kevin Fiala added a power-play goal, and South Saint Paul Native Alex Stalock stopped 28 of 28 Vancouver shots, for a playoff shutout. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Game One win, and previews Game Two, Tuesday night, at 9:30pm, LIVE on KDWA Radio, with Bob Kurtz and Tom Reid!

