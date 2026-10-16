11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Crash Involving Electric Scooter in Baytown Township

A tragic crash in Baytown Township has claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Kai Yoo passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, following a collision involving an electric scooter and a motor vehicle.

According to authorities, the crash happened near 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North. First responders arrived and immediately began CPR before transporting Kai to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old Anne Green of Stillwater, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officials say no additional information will be released at this time.