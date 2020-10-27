County Road 46 Project Seeks Input

Dakota County, in partnership with the communities of Coates, Rosemount, and Empire Township, are partnering on the preliminary design of the 160th Street/Brandel Drive, a/k/a County Road 46, expansion to 4-lanes from Highway 3 in Rosemount and Empire Township to the Highway 52/County Road 46 interchange in Coates. County Road 46 is important to the cities and township as it provides an east-west route for truck traffic and access to several industrial businesses, UMORE Park, Vermillion Highlands and other recreation attractions. Before construction begins, the project team has asked for public input and has published a project page on DakotaCounty.us for residents to see and learn about the project scope and goals. Anyone wishing to comment on the project can visit the link provided here.