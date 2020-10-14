Craig Urges Voting In 2nd District Race

At an informal meet and greet on Tuesday, U. S. Representative Angie Craig commented on the judicial dispute regarding the race for the 2nd District Seat, which had been suspended by Secretary of State Steve Simon, due to the death of candidate Adam Weeks, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party. After Federal Judge Wilhelmina Wright reinstated the race, Candidate Tyler Kistner sued to uphold the February postponement. Craig urged voters to vote in the race regardless.
Absentee balloting is now open, and the General Election will occur on November 3rd.