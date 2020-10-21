Dakota Electric Gives Grant To ISD 200

Dakota Electric Association provided the Hastings school district a generous donation from the unclaimed Dakota Electric’s capital credits fund. Dakota Electric awarded a total of $25,000 to the District, which will be used to support the district’s focused program of increased literacy for elementary students. The money will help the school district with curriculum, materials and training to help reach its goal of all children reading at grade level by third grade. Since 2013, Dakota Electric has donated more than $340,000 to all its school districts throughout its service territory. This is on top of annual scholarship donations that go to students in every school district. Both are funded by unclaimed capital credits.