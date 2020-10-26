Goat Fundraiser Nears Goal

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center, at Freedom Park in Prescott has reported that a donation drive to fund the recent visit by invasive plant eating goats has nearly reached its $5,500 goal. According to an outreach email, $4,500 has been raised toward Freedom Park’s prairie restoration project this year. They only need another $1,000 for this year’s effort. Right now, a generous donor is matching all gifts up to $500 to help pay the goats the wages they deserve. A link to the donation page is provided here.