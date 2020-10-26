Goat Fundraiser Nears Goal

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 26, 2020

  • October 26, 2020

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center, at Freedom Park in Prescott has reported that a donation drive to fund the recent visit by invasive plant eating goats has nearly reached its $5,500 goal. According to an outreach email, $4,500 has been raised toward Freedom Park’s prairie restoration project this year. They only need another $1,000 for this year’s effort. Right now, a generous donor is matching all gifts up to $500 to help pay the goats the wages they deserve. A link to the donation page is provided here.

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/10/goat-fundraiser-nears-goal/

Leave a Reply