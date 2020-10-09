Grey Cloud Elementary Nationally Recognized

Grey Cloud Elementary School in Cottage Grove is being recognized nationally as a 2020 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S Department of Education. According to a South Washington County School District press release, Grey Cloud Elementary was selected for progress in categories of overall academic excellence and/or their progress toward closing achievement gaps among student groups. Since 2016-17, Grey Cloud Elementary has increased reading proficiency for Black students by nearly 31% and Asian student reading performance has been climbing since 2014-15. Over that time period, student scores have risen more than 43% on both the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) and the Minnesota Test of Academic Skills (MTAS). Between 2017 and 2019, Grey Cloud saw a 15% increase in math proficiency for Black students. Asian students increased by 17.5% in math proficiency since the 2015-16 school year. Grey Cloud Elementary School is one of only 367 schools in the country to receive this prestigious designation this year. The U.S. Department of Education will honor 317 public and 50 non-public schools virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.