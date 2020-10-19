HFD Welcomes New Personnel

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department recently welcomed 5 new paid-on-call firefighter/EMTs. According to the City Newsletter, Kiki Radke, Blaine Raway, Jalen Sneddeker, Kayla Tesch, and Grace Holm have already begun their fire and EMS training. Their training will be complete in just about 1 year and include Firefighter 1 and 2, EMT, and Haz-mat. HFD is excited to have them on board, and look forward to them serving the community.
(Pictured left to right: Kiki Radke, Grace Holm, Kayla Tesch, Jalen Sneddeker, Blaine Raway. Photo courtesy HFD)