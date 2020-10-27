Hubbard Named Student of the Week

The Prescott Kiwanis Club has named Prescott Junior Olivia Hubbard as the Student of the week. According to information provided by Prescott High School Math Teacher Jenna Kadlec, Olivia has excelled in Algebra 2 this year, not only showing mastery of the standards, but also determination and perseverance, all while showing kindness to her peers, and being very respectful. The Kiwanis Club congratulated Olivia on her selection as Student of the Week.
(Olivia Hubbard. Photo Source: Prescott Kiwanis)