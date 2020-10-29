Kistner Appeal Denied

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal from 2nd Congressional District candidate Tyler Kistner to uphold Secretary of State Steve Simon’s suspension of the 2nd District race, due to the death of a candidate. According to published information, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch rejected the appeal from Kistner without comment. Under state law, a special election would be held in February, Secretary of State Steve Simon confirmed following the candidate’s death. However, Rep. Angie Craig’s campaign filed a lawsuit Sept. 28 in order to prevent a delay. On Oct. 9, a federal judge ruled in Craig’s favor, granting an injunction and forcing the election back to the original date of Nov. 3. And the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals denied a motion from Kistner to delay the election into 2021. The decision from Justice Gorsuch on Tuesday means the Kistner has no more options to delay the race.