Kistner Appeals Decision

In continuing coverage of the 2nd Congressional District Seat race, Candidate Tyler Kistner has announced his campaign will appeal the recent decision of Wilhelmina Wright, a United States District Judge for Minnesota, who upheld Representative Angie Craig’s lawsuit against the Secretary of State to have the November 3rd Race reinstated. According to posts by Kistner on social media, Kistner stated that numerous voters have reached out to his campaign and said that they did not vote in the 2nd District race because they were told their vote would not be counted on November 3rd, adding that because of the way this has played out, his campaign will be appealing Judge Wright’s ruling to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to make sure that every Minnesotan has “an opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choosing”.