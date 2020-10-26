Lewis Hospitalized

Early Monday morning, U. S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain. Following tests and examination, doctors determined that Lewis was suffering from a severe internal hernia, and Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery. According to campaign staff, prior to being taken to the operating room, Lewis was in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. The surgery was successful, and Lewis is recovering, and expects to be released from the hospital in the next few days.