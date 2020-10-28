Murtaugh Appointed As Honorary Aide

The MN Department of the VFW recently announced that Hastings resident Jim Murtaugh was appointed as an Honorary National Aide-de-Camp to the National VFW Commander-in-Chief, Hal Roesch II. This honor is awarded to a post commander or member who has been recommended by the state commander for their outstanding service to their post and the community above and beyond the call of duty. Murtaugh is a US Navy Veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He is a long-time member of Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 and has held several Post leaderships positions. He has also served as the 2d VFW District Commander and has held several MN VFW Department positions. He currently serves as Post 1210 Quartermaster.