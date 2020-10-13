New Plans For Harbor Shelter Building

The fate of the former Harbor Shelter Building, located at 321 E 6th Street, in Hastings, continues to be deliberated by City Government. On October 12th, the Planning Commission heard a report by City Planner Justin Fortney, who provided a summary of the staff report and mentioned that a resident called in with concerns that the use of the building as an apartment could create as much disturbance as the former Harbor Shelter. During the public hearing, the applicant for a Special Use Permit, Amy Bauer, provided a brief summary of the project build out. The committee recommended approval of the permit and parking variance. The Heritage Preservation Commission reviewed the proposal at their October 13 meeting, to be followed by action by the City Council on October 19.