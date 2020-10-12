“Park Week” Begins For Raiders

With win number one in their back pocket, the Hastings Raiders Football Team flips from one rivalry week, to another, coming up, this Friday night, LIVE on KDWA Radio, as the Park Wolfpack come to town. Head Coach Dana Strain first looked back at their complete team victory at Henry Sibley, this past Friday, and shifts focus to the Park Wolfpack, for the Highway 61 Rivalry, and the Home Opener, this week! Remember, you can watch the entire game from Friday night, at our KDWA Facebook page, just pan down to the game, and enjoy!