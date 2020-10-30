PHCA Principal Goes To The Roof

Pine Harbor Christian Academy’s “Minute to Give It” annual fundraising event culminated in a special challenge for Principal Scott Urban. Each year the PHCA Parent Boosters group set a fundraising goal, and this year it was $25,000. Principal Urban added an incentive to this year’s event. If the $25,000 goal was met he offered to sleep on the roof of the school building for a night. The goal being met and exceeded, Urban spent Thursday October 29th in a tent on Pine Harbor’s roof.
While enduring the chilly evening on the roof, he offered students a chance to share in the experience by uploading video bedtime stories, as well as completing Minute-to-Win-It challenges and posting to the school’s Facebook page.
For over 38 years, Pine Harbor Christian Academy has been a private Christian K-8 school with current enrollment near 100 students.