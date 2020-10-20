Pierce Deputies Deploy Stast of the Art Tech

On October 15th, Pierce County Deputies were involved in a high speed pursuit, which led to a fully engulfed vehicle fire. According to a post by PCSO on social media, deputies arrived at the crash with flames from the crashed vehicle raging. Deputies quickly deployed a Stat-X Aerosol Fire Suppression fire grenade to suppress the blaze and remove the occupants. No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation. The PCSO thanked First National Bank of River Falls for donating the fire suppression grenade earlier this year, and credits the use of the grenade for preventing further damage.
(Photo: PCSO)