Playoff Preview: Raider Boys Soccer

It’s playoff time for our Hastings Raider Soccer Teams on Wednesday, and the Raider Boys will be hosting their first home playoff game on the new turf, and the first home playoff game in recent memory, as the White Bear Lake Bears come to Todd Field on Wednesday, for a 4:30 kick-off in the Section 4AA Quarterfinals, LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner caught up with Raider Head Coach Jamie Swanson on Tuesday, for a preview of the playoff showdown on Wednesday afternoon! The Girls will also play on Tuesday night at Eastview in the Section 3AA Quarterfinals. Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday night!!