A Randolph man faces charges related to a hit and run accident in 2014 in Polk County, WI, that killed two people. According to published reports, Andrew M. Endres, 32, of Randolph, was charged Wednesday in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts of hit and run resulting in death, in connection with the crash that killed Richard L. Cobenais Jr., 41, who lived near Luck, Wis., and Benjamin R. Juarez, 28, of Frederic, Wis. Endres was booked into the Dakota County jail Wednesday and had a hearing scheduled for Friday in Hastings. The criminal complaint states that Cobenais and Juarez were struck by a pickup truck and killed shortly before 6:30 PM on Jan. 11, 2014, along County Road E, northeast of Balsam Lake, WI. The two had been at a home and got into a fight that spilled into the road, where they were struck, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A law enforcement search of Endres’ cellphone revealed that he was in the area less than five hours before the collision and until late the next morning before heading back to Minnesota. On Oct. 13, the pickup was located in Crow Wing County under new ownership and seized by law enforcement. Endres’ attorney, Kevin DeVore, said that Endres “has never admitted that he was at his cabin on that particular weekend” in the area where the crash occurred, as the criminal complaint states.