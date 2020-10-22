Rosemount Sets Preliminary Tax Levy

The City Council of Rosemount has approved a 1.23%, or $176,000 increase to the Operating Budget for the City. To fund this budget and the full operations of the City, a 3.53% increase is proposed to the tax levy. According to City staff, the City anticipates this to be one of the lowest increases among Dakota County cities. The impact of this levy increase on residents’ city tax bill is highly dependent on any home value increases, and is reflective of the strong new growth that continues in the City. Residents will receive a preliminary tax statement in November. The establishment of the final budget and tax levy will occur at the December 1st City Council meeting. More info is available on the City website and residents are encouraged to reach out to the City Administrator with any questions or comments. A link to the budget proposal in provided here.