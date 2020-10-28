Slavik Appointed To National Board

Dakota County Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Slavik has been appointed to a national task force that will study the lack of reliable broadband internet access and make recommendations to improve connectivity. Slavik is one of four Minnesota county officials on the National Association of Counties’ task force that includes 36 members from 21 states. The task force will focus on challenges facing rural communities and other underserved areas. Many areas of Dakota County lack commercial broadband access and reliable internet connectivity, affecting businesses, government, schools and residents. According to a County press release, improving broadband connectivity has been a priority for Dakota County, and the Dakota Broadband Board is a partnership of the county, the Dakota County Community Development Agency and 10 cities within the county. The board manages and expands public-owned telecommunications fiber, and is working with commercial network and internet service providers to provide service to underserved areas.