St. Croix River Has Ecological Problem Spot

Recent studies conducted by the MN Pollution Control Agency, and the St. Croix River Association conclude that the river meets standards for aquatic life and recreation, such as fish and swimming, except the stretch from the Taylor Falls dam through Lake St. Croix, just south of I94, which suffers from excess phosphorus and algae growth at times. According to published reports, the studies are released as the nation marks the October anniversary of the landmark Wild and Scenic River legislation. They illustrate a need to protect against increasing development that could endanger the St. Croix River, which is visited by thousands of people each year. The MPCA’s report, “The St. Croix River: Study of the River’s Health”, assesses the river’s water quality compared to Minnesota’s water quality standards, from the point where the river enters Minnesota to its confluence with the Mississippi River, at Prescott.