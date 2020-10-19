The City of Hastings has announced that after 20 years of service to the City, Tom Bakken has announced his retirement at the end of this year. The City has begun accepting applications for his replacement as Building Official. Applications are being accepted until Sunday, October 25th. City staff offered their thanks to Tom for his dedicated service to the City and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his life.
Tom Bakken To Retire
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/10/tom-bakken-to-retire/